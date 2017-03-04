A 74-year-old U.S. Army veteran is facing jail time for hanging an American flag on the fence at a VA facility in Los Angeles.

Bob Rosebrock, who served in the military from 1965-1967, protested the treatment of homeless veterans by hanging a six-inch American flag on the fence outside the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Affairs facility on Memorial Day.

However, since he posted the flag without permission, he is facing a trial and six months in prison.

Rosebrock and his attorney Robert Sticht joined fellow military veteran Pete Hegseth Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"This is really amazing cause all we're doing is displaying the American flag," Rosebrock said.

The watchdog organization Judicial Watch has stepped in to help Rosebrock fight the charge, appealing to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Rosebrock and Sticht said they hope the Trump administration will take a stand against the VA's policy.

"This should be an outrage to not only all Americans but to our president," Sticht said. "How in the world can you prosecute and attempt to jail someone for hanging the American flag?"

Watch the full interview above, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Lt. Col. Shaffer: Potential Obama Wiretapping Is 'Soviet-Level Wrongdoing'

Obama Spox: Allegations of Wiretapping Trump Tower Are 'Simply False'

'This Is McCarthyism': Trump Tweets Obama Had 'Wires Tapped' Inside Trump Tower