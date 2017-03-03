On Friday, Tucker Carlson debated a Democrat who said Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have perjured himself and should resign.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-New York) said it was "extremely concerning that he gave false testimony under oath."

"There is more than enough here that all Americans... should want to get to the bottom of it," Maloney said.

He told Carlson that he would drop his call for Sessions to resign if President Trump appointed U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to conduct an independent investigation of any Russian contact.

Maloney said that since Trump re-appointed Bharara to his New York State post, and that he is known to be "tough" on his fellow Democrats like Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), he would be a fair investigator of Sessions.

Carlson responded that Maloney should point to an accusation of merit against Sessions before initiating an investigation.

"I think it's ominous that we have multiple Trump officials in contact with Russia," Maloney said, commenting that adviser Jared Kushner once met the Russian ambassador in Trump Tower.

"You're being disingenuous," Carlson said, adding that the same ambassador visited the Obama White House 22 times.

"My characterization is that we should find out the facts," Maloney responded, referring again to Sessions. "There's a lot of smoke here."

