A shocked woman golfing with her family captured video of an alligator walking across the green with an enormous fish in its mouth.

Norma Respess was golfing with her brother and his wife in Trinity, Fla., near Clearwater, when the hulking reptile walked onto the green, ABC Tampa Bay reported.

"Look behind you!" Nolan Respess shouted at his wife as Norma looked on.

Nolan's wife Phyllis turned and ran from where she was putting, and Norma began taking video of the giant creature.

"I've never seen that before," Norma can be heard saying in the video, as the gator carries its super-sized meal across the green.

The species of fish was not immediately confirmed.

