During his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight, President Donald Trump saluted the widow of a U.S. Navy SEAL who was killed in a counterterrorism raid in January.

"We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William "Ryan" Owens," Trump said. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero –- battling against terrorism and securing our nation."

"Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity," Trump added, leading to an extended applause break for the Owens family's sacrifice that lasted nearly two minutes.

"Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom," Trump said. "And we will never forget Ryan."

After the address, Brit Hume called the moment the most emotional he witnessed over the past forty similar speeches he covered.

