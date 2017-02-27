Bill Nye the Science Guy believes that climate change skeptics suffer from "cognitive dissonance," which prevents them from accepting how man-made global warming affects their lives.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Nye argued that many people prefer to bury their heads in the sand instead of accepting evidence that conflicts with their preexisting worldviews.

"The evidence for climate change is overwhelming, so we're looking for an explanation for why you guys are having so much trouble with it," Nye said.

Tucker said that he - like most people - is open to the idea that the climate is indeed changing.

He said it's up to climate change advocates, however, to prove to what degree human activity is causing it.

Nye explained that human activity is making climate change occur at a "catastrophically fast" rate.

"So much of this you don't know!" Tucker countered. "You pretend that you know, but you don't know. And you bully people who ask you questions."

He argued that skeptics - not climate change activists and scientists - are the ones who are remaining open-minded.

"Carry on, Mr. Carlson," Nye ominously said to conclude the interview. "I'm sure we will cross paths again."

