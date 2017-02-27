It's open war between President Donald Trump and the press, Bill O'Reilly said in his Talking Points Memo tonight.

He pointed out that the administration is denying access to certain news organizations it believes are out to get the president, and that Trump announced he will be skipping the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

O'Reilly said he can understand Trump's distrust of the mainstream media, since it has been openly hostile to him.

"Many left-wing editors and executives believe Mr. Trump's positions on illegal immigration, Muslim terrorism, global warming, abortion, crime and just about every other issue define the president as a dangerous man who must be destroyed," O'Reilly said.

He said that gulf is to too wide to bridge, and it will be one "nasty media confrontation" after another until the president leaves office.

"The cold fact is the presidential election of 2016 defined the free press in America," O'Reilly said. "It is actively, actively left-wing, not objective.

"But now things have become so much worse than just ideology. Now, it's war."

