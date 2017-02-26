Members of the group Veterans Assisting Veterans joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss their opposition to the immigration policies of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other lawmakers.

The Massachusetts-based group is demanding that the interests of veterans are placed before those of undocumented immigrants.

"There's hundreds of veterans dying every day. ... Why don't we address those problems first, and then we'll worry about other people coming into our country," said Dennis Moschella, the group's president.

The group would like to see the veterans be supported first, since they are the ones providing the lawmakers the opportunity to speak on these immigration issues by serving their country.

The group's spokesman John MacDonald said Veterans Assisting Veterans is by no means anti-immigration and in fact salutes the countless immigrants who have fought for America.

"Elizabeth Warren and people like her seem to have a very hard time understanding the difference between legal and illegal. ... It seems to be the fact that she's more interested in creating political theater than she is in helping Americans," MacDonald said.

Plus, be sure to catch Judge Jeanine Pirro's powerful opening statement on police officers protecting undocumented immigrants in so-called sanctuary cities.

