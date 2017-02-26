Signing #SB12 into law is a commitment I made to the people of New Hampshire. I am proud today to fulfill that commitment. pic.twitter.com/Nv77DwLLkp — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 22, 2017

In the state of New Hampshire, it’s now legal to carry a concealed, loaded gun without a license.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law eliminating the concealed-carry license requirement for pistol and revolver owners. It was the first bill he signed since taking office.

Under the new law, anyone who can legally possess a gun under state and federal law can carry it concealed in a purse, car or briefcase without a license.

"It is common-sense legislation," the governor said as he announced the law. "This is about making sure that our laws on our books are keeping people safe while remaining true to the live-free-or-die spirit."

New Hampshire is already an open-carry state, and the new law makes a concealed-carry license optional, rather than mandatory.

According to the National Rifle Association, New Hampshire is 12th state to enact such a policy.

Before this law, anyone who wanted to carry their gun concealed had to apply for a license with local police officials who would decide if they were "suitable" for one. Detractors said this system was too subjective.

Raymond Buckley, chairman of the state's Democratic Party, criticized Sununu's signing of the bill in a statement.

"The governor claims concealed carry is about 'safety,' but he is making it harder for law enforcement officials to keep track of guns that fall into the wrong hands. New Hampshire has imminent issues that need the Governor's attention, but further relaxing the state's notoriously lax gun laws is not one of them," the statement reads.

