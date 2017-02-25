U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) was a guest on "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday calling for a special prosecutor to investigate alleged contacts between associates of President Donald Trump and Russia during the campaign.

He said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a close adversary of Trump, should remove himself from the process.

Starnes on Trump: Most Incredibly 'Deplorable' Speech in Presidential History

Cain: 'I Heard Liberals' Heads Exploding' During Trump's CPAC Speech

Jorge Ramos: Illegal Immigrants Use Fake ID's 'Because They Are Working For Us'

"You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign and who is an appointee," said Issa, a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee. "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office to take -- not just to recuse.

"You can't just give it to your deputy. That's another political appointee."

Issa said there "may or may not be any fault" with any potential contacts with Russia but Russian President Vladimir Putin's character is the main reason an investigation is necessary.

"This is a bad guy who murders people. ... We have to work with him; we don't have to trust him," Issa said. "We need to investigate their activities, and we need to do it because they are bad people."

Watch the full interview with Issa in the above video.

Krauthammer: It's 'Alarming' WH Excluded Some News Orgs From Press Gaggle

Robert Davi: Anti-Trump Actors Should Invite Illegal Immigrants to Oscars

'This Is a Real War': Gingrich on How Trump Should Combat Media 'Falsehoods'