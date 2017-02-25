Saturday's episode of "Bull & Bears" opened with a touching tribute to the show's former host Brenda Buttner, who passed away Monday at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.

Dagen McDowell, who filled in for Buttner, and colleagues Gary B. Smith, John Charles Layfield and Jonas Max Ferris shared their fond memories of Buttner and how she was a pioneer in the field of business journalism.

Based in New York, Buttner joined Fox News in 2000, after hosting CNBC's "The Money Club" and serving as the network's Washington correspondent.

She graduated with honors from Harvard University with a B.A. in social studies and went on to become a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, where she graduated with high honors in politics and economics.

Watch the tribute video above, and share your own memories of Buttner in the comments section.

