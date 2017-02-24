Fox News Radio's Todd Starnes reacted to President Trump's speech at CPAC 2017, remarking that the New York Republican "hit a home run."

"I thought it was the most incredibly deplorable speech in presidential history," Starnes said on "Hannity."

He said that both Trump's speech and his agenda are "about the people that Hillary Clinton and the liberals in the mainstream media consider to be deplorable."

Referring to Clinton's statement at a September fundraiser that many Trump supporters are "irredeemable," Starnes said that accusation still stings to many citizens in Middle America.

"Democrats believe that folks that believe like Donald Trump [or] like the average American citizen, that their belief system is beyond redemption," he said. "I think he hit a home run today."

