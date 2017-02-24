Hollywood celebrities are expected to voice their criticims of President Trump during the Oscars this weekend, but actor and singer Robert Davi thinks they should replace their words with actions.

Last month, actors including Meryl Streep took the stage at the Golden Globes to slam Trump and his illegal immigration and refugee policies.

"Just lighten up," Davi, known for his roles in "License to Kill," "Die Hard" and "The Goonies," said on "Your World" today.

"Have them invite all the immigrants, all the refugees ... all the illegal criminals. Open up all the rules of the Academy," he said.

"Open the gates in Bel Air and let the people camp out. Why have any boundaries at all."

Davi added that in response to Streep's and other actors' lamentations of Trump's strict border policy, law enforcement should not be present this year to secure their award show's perimeter.

He said the politically-vocal actors in Hollywood are out of touch with the needs of working class Americans.

Davi also noted that in the 1940s through 1960s, some actors similarly expressed their "progressive, Communist, Marxist agenda" in public.

