An "Angel Mom" is speaking out against Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, who is urging officials in his state to ignore federal law regarding illegal immigrants.

Wendy Hartling, whose daughter Casey Chadwick was stabbed to death in 2015 by an illegal immigrant, said on "The First 100 Days" tonight that she's "outraged" that her governor is refusing to enforce laws that are already on the books.

"It hurts me, and it will hurt a lot of people," Hartling said, referring to other "Angels Moms" and "Angel Dads."

"We tragically lost our children to criminal illegal aliens that should have been deported or should still be deported," she said.

Hartling, who is active with The Remembrance Project, said officials in Connecticut have failed to follow through on their promises to protect citizens from criminal illegal immigrants.

"It's very upsetting, because they know what's going on," she said.

She added that Malloy's decision to defy the federal government and endanger U.S. citizens is "just wrong."

