On "The First 100 Days" tonight, Mike Huckabee praised President Trump for keeping his campaign promise and cracking down on illegal immigration.

"Do you lock your doors at night when you go to bed? Of course you do," Huckabee said. "Why? Because we don’t know who’s going to come through those doors."

He said Trump is simply "locking America's doors at night" to keep our people safe.

"If you'd like to come in, knock the door. We'll come to the door. But just like in every neighborhood, we don't open the door and invite everyone in who knocks on the door," Huckabee said. "We'll check these folks out. We'll see."

He said opposition to Trump's "common sense" immigration policies is simply "manufactured outrage."

"Nothing all that different is being done except enforcing the law, especially on those who are breaking the law by committing violent acts."

