U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) took her repeated calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment one step further on Tuesday.

In an interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In," Waters had some harsh words for members of Trump's Cabinet and his associates with alleged ties to Russia.

"I just think the American people had better understand what's going on. This is a bunch of scumbags. That's what they are. Who are all organized around making money," she said.

Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump advisors with Russia ties are ... https://t.co/FaNWNsqvFj via @msnbc — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) February 22, 2017

Hayes pressed Waters on the "scumbags" remark, asking her who exactly she was referencing.

"Well I tell you this, [Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson is there to get these sanctions lifted," Waters said. "I believe it, just watch him. He's gonna [sic] continue to work on it. This is important for him. He was there because he negotiated the deal with Exxon, with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

This namecalling is the latest in a string of anti-Trump rhetoric sweeping through the Democratic Party, which Steve Doocy called a "coastal party" given the strongholds in California, New York and Massachusetts.

What do you think of Waters' remarks? Tell us in the comments section.

