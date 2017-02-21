In his Talking Points Memo tonight, Bill O'Reilly said that if President Trump wants to win the culture war, then he needs to be more disciplined and stick to the facts.

He pointed to Trump's "imprecise" remarks about Sweden, immigration and crime, which were roundly hammered by the president's critics.

"Facts will win the culture war, not opinion," O'Reilly said. "America is divided on many issues, including national security. Should we have strict immigration enforcement or the lazy attitude of the past?"

He argued that Trump has the facts - and a majority of the American people - on his side on issues like illegal immigration.

"There's no question that criminal illegal aliens are creating havoc all across the USA. And there is no question the Democratic Party is fine with that," O'Reilly said.

He said that's the culture war battle that Trump should be focused on winning.

"But in order to do that, discipline and facts must dominate the presidential discourse. Facts, not opinion, will trump propaganda."

