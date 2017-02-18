The Elizabethtown College Democrats launched a campaign in which they have asked students and professors to wear white puzzle-piece pins for the next month to raise awareness of how "white privilege" affects their lives.

"This project will encourage people to have conversations about race and how their inherent white privilege has a part in the systematic oppression of minorities -- whether or not they purposefully participate in the system," Aileen Ida, president of the College Democrats, told Lancaster Online.

Soon after the campaign started, the college released a statement on Twitter:

Saturday on "Cashin' In," Eric Bolling hosted a panel discussion to examine this campaign.

"If I was sending a kid...a white son...to a college and he was asked to wear this pin, I'd be upset," said Rachel Campos-Duffy. "I think this is about identity politics, victimhood and making white people feel like they should somehow be self-loathing. This has no place at a university."

Juan Williams said the campaign could shed light on racial issues.

"In this era when we have so many racial tensions in society, I think this is an opportunity to go to school and think about race in America and how we're a diverse society and what we have to do to have a sense of who we are," he said.

Lisa Boothe and Mercedes Schlapp agree with Campos-Duffy.

"This is ridiculous; it's shameful. How does it possibly unite anyone? This is only going to further divide people," said Boothe.

"I want my children to be wearing the American flag," Schlapp said. "I want them to be the ones to be going out there and talking about our founding fathers' principles about this wonderful Constitution that we have."

