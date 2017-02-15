Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said on "America's Newsroom" that the House Intelligence Committee has been investigating Russian meddling in the election "for months."

House Democrats blasted Republicans yesterday, claiming they are not serious about looking into communications between President Trump's advisers and Russian officials.

Gowdy disputed that assertion in an interview this morning with Bill Hemmer.

"The Democrats may be new to this investigation. But the Republicans in the House, as it relates to Russia and their attempts to interfere in our elections, we're not new to it," he said.

Gowdy said it's not "serious" for Democrats to call for public hearings on classified information, adding that they're more concerned with "politics ... than actually finding out what happened."

He said that "99 of our 100 interviews" on the matter were done in private. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Wednesday that the election interference is a "significant issue" and that Congress will investigate.

"We know they were messing around with it. We don't think they had any impact on the outcome, but obviously we're not going to ignore something like that," he said.

Gowdy was asked by Bill Hemmer whether he believes the Russians were successful in impacting the election.

"I don't think anyone knows. I've seen no evidence of it," said Gowdy.

The New York Times reported Tuesday night that phone records and intercepted calls show that the Trump campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.

Meantime, federal officials questioned former national security adviser Michael Flynn last month about whether he talked about sanctions with a Russian official, Fox News reported.

Watch the full interview above and see more from Gowdy, here.

Top Democrats, New York Times Fall for Fake Flynn Twitter Account

'Wake Up!': Kucinich Says Intel Community Making 'Unprecedented' Effort to Upend Trump

Bolton: 'Dissident Elements' in Bureaucracy Causing WH Leaks