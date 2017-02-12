Bill O'Reilly entered "Watters' World" Saturday night to discuss the far left's hatred of President Donald Trump.

O'Reilly said he is not surprised by the hatred shown against Trump and said he warned the president early on that this was going to happen.

"The far left just hates him," O'Reilly said.

Watters brought up examples of Congresswomen doing everything in their power to oppose Trump, mainly U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

He said these Congresswomen seem rattled by Trump.

"There isn't any common ground between Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Donald Trump. None," O'Reilly said.

Watch the full interview above, and tell us what you think of O'Reilly's remarks.

