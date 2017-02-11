Months later, the left still seems to be recovering from the shock of Hillary Clinton losing to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

However, as it turns out, Clinton herself may have anticipated the election loss, despite all signs pointing to her victory.

Sears, Kmart Are Latest Retailers Reportedly to Drop Trump Merchandise

WATCH: Former Marine Posts Warning From Iraq After Travel Ban Uproar

In an interview with CBS News, Clinton's campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri said that although Clinton was upset about her loss, she wasn't too surprised by it.

"I think she's one of the people who is least surprised that she lost. ... Contrary to this view that she held onto this dream of being the first woman president, I think she came close to not running in 2016," Palmieri said.

Palmieri said Clinton eventually decided to run "because she thought she was the person who could best be president and that she was the Democrat that was best positioned to be able to win," as compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

What do you think of Palmieri's remarks? Tell us in the comments section.

Tucker Takes on Student Who Called for NYU to Shut Down College Republicans

Hannity: 'The Left Is in a Pre-9/11 Mentality'

Ivanka Trump Gets Called Out by Gym Owner for Attending Workout Class