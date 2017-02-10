Chaos erupted at New York University last week when conservative commentator Gavin McInnes gave a seminar to the university's College Republicans group.

Following the violent protests - which led to 11 people being arrested - an NYU graduate student wrote an op-ed in the school paper, calling for the university to strip the College Republicans of their affiliation.

Tonight, Tucker Carlson engaged in a heated debate with the author of that piece, Kouross Esmaeli.

Esmaeli argued that some speech - such as that of McInnes - is so offensive and out-of-bounds that it shouldn't be allowed on college campuses or in mainstream society.

Tucker countered that the landmark Supreme Court case Brandenburg v. Ohio found that the government cannot punish inflammatory speech unless that speech is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action."

Esmaeli said that McInnes allegedly made racially insensitive remarks, insisting that some speech is "beyond the pale of responsible dialogue."

Tucker reiterated that you cannot prevent someone from expressing what they believe unless they are inciting imminent violence.

"That is the essence of our democratic values - the ones you appealed to - and you don't seem to understand that."

They continued to go back and forth until Tucker was left with one response:

