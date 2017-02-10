National Security Advisor Michael Flynn discussed Russian sanctions with the country’s ambassador to the U.S. a month before President Donald Trump took office, according to a Washington Post report.

Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reportedly discussed the possibility of lifting sanctions on Moscow, which some U.S. officials said might have been inappropriate and possibly even illegal.

Flynn had repeatedly insisted he never discussed sanctions in a series of phone calls with Kislyak in late December, but his spokesman told the Post this week that while Flynn “had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”

On "Special Report" tonight, Charles Krauthammer said this appears to be a classic case of the cover-up being worse than the crime.

"There is no crime," Krauthammer said. "If he did it and he lied about it, that's not good."

He pointed out that Flynn, however, was about to become the head of the NSA, so discussing sanctions with Russia should be regarded as "his job."

"Why they wanted to hide it is beyond me," Krauthammer said.

He added that calls for Flynn to resign or be fired for possibly violating the Logan Act - a law that no one has ever been found guilty of violating, despite it being on the books since 1798 - "make no sense whatsoever."

