A 12-year-old student from the St. Louis area was bullied for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on the school bus.

Cellphone video obtained by KMOV shows a group of students ganging up on the boy and yelling about President Donald Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall. It appears some punches were thrown.

"I saw him being berated and bullied and beat, literally beat, because he feels strongly about the world today," the sixth-grader's mother Christina Cortina told KMOV.

Cortina said she is outraged that her son was suspended in the aftermath of the incident, though he was the victim.

A representative for the Parkway School District said all students involved in the attack have faced "consequences" following a full investigation.

