New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said this morning he could get into politics after his playing career ends.

The Super Bowl XLIV MVP joined Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" in Houston, where Super Bowl LI will be played on Sunday.

"I'm not ruling it out. It's not the first thing I'm gonna do after I step away from the game, but I will certainly give it consideration," he said.

The 10-time Pro Bowler then took on Brian and Ainsley in a football-throwing contest.

You can probably guess who won that...

Brees wouldn't be the first former quarterback to move on to politics. Former VP candidate and congressman Jack Kemp played 13 years in the AFL and Heath Shuler served in Congress from 2007 to 2013 after being the third overall pick in the NFL Draft in 1994.

There has also been speculation that Peyton Manning will make a political run after he made an appearance at the GOP retreat last week.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who was also on the show this morning, said last year that he might consider a political run in the future.

Watch the full interview above

