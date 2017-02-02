One night after violent protests erupted at the University of California-Berkeley before his scheduled speaking engagement, conservative activist and journalist Milo Yiannopoulos joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the incident.

Yiannopoulos, a Breitbart News editor, said he was preparing for his speech on the campus Wednesday night when the ground floor of the building was stormed by protesters, violence broke out, and he was evacuated by his security detail.

"That is the price you pay for being a libertarian or a conservative on American college campuses," Yiannopoulos said.

Ben Shapiro: Violent Protests Becoming More Common on Campuses

Trump Threatens Fed Funds After Violent Protests at Berkeley Over Milo Speech

He argued that the mainstream media helped create this environment on college campuses by labeling ordinary conservatives "white supremacists," "anti-Semites," "racists" and "sexists" when they're not.

"There's an inevitable, obvious consequence to this," Yiannopoulos said. "The media has created this environment in which it's OK to say almost anything about somebody who is right of Jane Fonda."

He said that people should have to answer for this "political violence," because it's only going to get worse.

"The establishment - the media, academic and entertainment establishment - has made certain sorts of political opinion - respectable, reasonable, mainstream opinion - impossible to express in public."

Watch more from Yiannopoulos above, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Democrats Fast-Track Bill to Make California a 'Sanctuary State'

Pelosi to Fellow Dem Lawmaker at Protest: 'Tell Them You're a Muslim'

Jon Stewart Resurfaces to Bash Trump for 'Purposeful, Vindictive Chaos'