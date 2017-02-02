At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning, President Donald Trump vowed to "get rid of and totally destroy" the Johnson Amendment.

The provision, which was made in 1954, stops tax-exempt entities like churches and charitable organizations from campaigning for or against certain politicians.

On "The First 100 Days" tonight, Mike Huckabee explained that the amendment was introduced by Lyndon Johnson, then a senator from Texas, to target a political opponent.

"It was never even thought of to be used against churches and nonprofits and 501(c)3 organizations," Huckabee said. "But that's exactly what happened."

The former Arkansas governor said it has encouraged to churches of all denominations to stay out of the political discourse, for fear of losing their tax-exempt status.

"That's a complete chilling of the First Amendment rights of these pastors and priests and rabbis," Huckabee said. "So, the Johnson Amendment, in its repeal, would really say, 'Look, we have freedom of religion again.'"

"I think it's a remarkable thing that Donald Trump has identified it, that he recognizes the impact of it, and that he's going to get rid of it."

