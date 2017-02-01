A Morehouse College professor said New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's support of President Donald Trump is more "un-American" than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem.

In a Jan. 25 article posted on Medium, adjunct journalism professor David Dennis Jr. brought up how Brady had a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker in September 2015

"Brady's Trump endorsement, however, has been largely ignored when, in fact, supporting Donald Trump as President of The United States is far more threatening to America than taking a knee during the National Anthem," Dennis Jr. wrote.

Brady never officially endorsed Trump for president but has simply reiterated his friendship with the current president over the years.

"Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say. He's a good friend of mine. He's always been so supportive of me,” Brady said in October 2016.

Tomi Lahren, who hosts "Tomi" on TheBlaze TV, was a guest Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" to discuss the professor's comments.

"I just love it when the left tells folks who they can and cannot be friends with. That just always make my day," Lahren said sarcastically.

She continued:

"It's very interesting to me how they like to dictate who Tom Brady can and can't be friends with, and then they compare that with somebody kneeling for the national anthem, disrespecting not only the nation but those who have fought and died for this nation.

"This is what happens on liberal college campuses. This is what happens in the mainstream media. This is what happens with the hard left and how they've dictated the conversation and the narrative."

