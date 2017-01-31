Former New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik fired back at Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, accusing him of not showing emotion in the aftermath of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks like he did following President Trump's travel ban order.

Schumer appeared to hold back tears at a press conference denouncing Trump's order, which bars immigration from several Middle Eastern and North African countries.

Kerik, 61, who led the NYPD at that time, said he spent many days at the Ground Zero site with then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) and Schumer, a New York senator.

Spicer: Senate Dems Boycotting Committee Hearings 'Truly Outrageous'

'You're Calling Him a Liar?': Spicer Battles Reporters Over Travel Ban, 'False' Reports

'Badge of Honor': Cincinnati Mayor Vows to Keep Sanctuary City Policies

"I never saw the man cry or whimper or any of that other stuff," Kerik said on The Intelligence Report, "That whole scene... I found it quite appalling. You didn't cry on September 11th, you never cried with me or Rudy."

Earlier, Trump referred to the senator as "Fake Tears Chuck Schumer" and said that during their long acquaintanceship in New York City, he didn't view the Brooklynite as "a crier".

Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

Kerik defended Trump's decision to bar travel from the seven affected countries, saying that no one understands the terror threat to the United States more than those in areas affected by the 9/11 attacks.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Ingraham Reacts to Obama: Security, Border Control Aren't 'American Values'?

This Patriots Player May Skip White House Visit if Team Wins Super Bowl

Democrats' Anti-Trump Protest Goes Horribly Wrong as Microphone Malfunctions