President Donald Trump hit out at John McCain and Lindsey Graham over the weekend after the Republican senators criticized his executive order on immigration.

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Graham and McCain said the action "was not properly vetted," leading to confusion across U.S. airports on Saturday and Sunday.

They wrote:

Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism. At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred. This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in this morning on the GOP infighting, defending President Trump for doing "exactly what he said he would do."

He said the list of seven Muslim-majority countries in the travel ban were identified based on policies put into place by the Obama administration going back to 2011.

Huckabee said the Trump administration was right to argue that the order needed to go into effect immediately, without a pre-announced deadline.

"The only way to implement something like this and be serious about it, is to do it quickly and abruptly," said Huckabee.

He said the left-wing critics of the order are "crying crocodile tears" in Hollywood and falsely claiming that this is a "Muslim ban."

