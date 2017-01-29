Rob O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Usama bin Laden, reacted to criticism of President Trump's executive order placing a moratorium on immigration from several Middle Eastern and North African countries.

"[Authorities] need to look at certain things: a diabetic grandma probably isn't a threat, [but] the military-aged male could be a threat," he said, "It's when you get a bunch of the males that are coming in, that's where you... profile a little bit as far as the way they are acting."

O'Neill said key questions of prospective immigrants should be their view on Sharia Law versus the U.S. Constitution.

"This is a different war," he said, "we're not fighting Nazis."

He said that Trump's order is not a flat "Muslim ban" as some critics have characterized, but rather an order encompassing several countries on the "watch" for terrorism and violent ideologies.

"My ancestors are from Ireland: If we have a lot of problems with the Irish, I would expect the same thing," O'Neill said.

