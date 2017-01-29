This week on the "Greg Gutfeld Show", Greg Gutfeld compared the executive actions of President Trump with former President Barack Obama, saying the New York Republican is "treating the presidency like an actual job."

Gutfeld played a "movie trailer" for a film he could possibly make about the new commander-in-chief:

"I'd call it, 'Executive Action'," he said, summing it up with the tagline, "In a world where presidents did nothing, one man did something."

"When [Trump] is not doing something, he seems irritated or bored; he's addicted to results," Gutfeld said.

"President Trump has done more things this week than I do in a year," he added, "Trump is less of a president and more of a manic Swiss army knife."

Reacting to Trump's plan to withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities, Gutfeld called such localities the "perfect left-wing dream":

"They sound nice, but they aren't," he said, remarking that the idea of sanctuary cities sound benevolent, until the illegal immigrants living there begin harming citizens.

Gutfeld said that, compared to Obama's executive orders, Trump's are not intrusive for everyday Americans: "He's like Chuck Norris with a pen."

"None of these actions are as remotely interfering as ObamaCare, Solyndra, Iran, or pardoning traitors," he said.

