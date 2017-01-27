On "The O'Reilly Factor" tonight, Newt Gingrich blasted the mainstream media for extensively covering last week's Women's March, while largely ignoring today's March for Life.

He said this is exactly what Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist, meant when he called the media "the opposition party."

"Left-wing, pro-abortion, anti-conservative news media are going to do everything they can to hide from the reality that there are vastly more Americans who care about life," Gingrich said.

He said the difference in attitude, tone and language between the Women's March and the March for Life could not be more obvious, and most Americans see that, despite the media's biased coverage.

"80 percent or 90 percent of the media is the opposition party," Gingrich said. "These aren't reporters, these are propagandists!"

"I think every American should recognize the media bias."

