Fox News contributor Nigel Farage said this morning that if the UK Parliament moves to reverse last year's Brexit" vote, it will trigger a "revolt" by the people.

The former leader of the UK Independence Party responded on "America's Newsroom" to a British court ruling that the referendum on leaving the EU must go through Parliament.

Bill Hemmer asked whether this means Brexit could be stopped.

Farage said he's not "particularly worried" about that happening, arguing many Britons who voted to remain in the EU have since changed their minds.

"If members of Parliament were to try to dilute or delay the Brexit process too much, they would be committing political suicide. ... In theory, it could be stopped. In practice, it won't be," said Farage.

"If they attempt to stop Brexit, the very gentle English will revolt in a most extraordinary way," he concluded.

President Donald Trump is set to meet in Washington on Friday with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

