In her Opening Statement on Saturday, Judge Jeanine Pirro said President Trump has been "fearless" in his campaign and predicted he will be considered the "biggest change agent in the history of the United States."

Pirro praised Trump's inaugural address as "straightforward" and "direct", and criticized MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for calling it a dark speech that "you can't imagine an outgoing president giving".

Recounting the perceptibly "dark" portions of the speech, Pirro said Trump was simply speaking of daily life for people who did not asked to be born into underprivileged circumstances, such as living in inner cities and being victimized by gang crime.

Trump will be a leader who does not "put fingers to the wind" to decide what to do at crunch time or "give[s] a damn what nay-sayers... say", Pirro said.

"He's been up and down and back up again. He understands that... changing the Washington machine is not for the faint of heart," she said.

She thanked Trump for being unafraid to admit America's faults and weaknesses and for his stated willingness to face those challenges head-on.

