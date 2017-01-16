Bob Beckel returned to "The Five" tonight for the first time in nearly two years.

Beckel, who is resuming his role as co-host of the top-rated roundtable show, told Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino that it's good to be back.

Beckel said that he missed his co-hosts and the Fox News Channel audience, thousands of whom wrote him letters during his absence.

"Most of you right-wingers - who said you were right-wingers - you wished me well and you like me, and I appreciate it very much, and I missed you very, very much," Beckel said.

It didn't take him long, however, to jump right back into politics.

"I had three back operations," Beckel said. "I wake up out of the fog ... and I had this horrible dream that Donald Trump got elected president. And then I woke up and I said, 'It's true...'"

Watch the segment below, and tweet about it using #BeckelsBack!

