Country artist Toby Keith is not backing down from performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Several performers, most recently including Jennifer Holliday, have backed out over that past number of weeks.

'7 Reasons...': Gutfeld Slams BuzzFeed For Publishing Unverified Trump Dossier

Judge Jeanine Slams John Lewis, Rosie O'Donnell Over Trump Comments

'Bikers for Trump' to Form 'Wall of Meat' If Inauguration Protests Get Out of Hand

Keith, 55, said he does not apologize for "performing for our country and our military."

He performed for both Presidents Obama and George W. Bush in addition to hundreds of shows for troops in Afghanistan and the United Service Organization, he said.

"It's sad that the 'performing' is the heroic act," Pete Hegseth said on "Fox & Friends", "There were no protests like this in 2008."

Hegseth called the recurring criticisms against Trump and threats against his supporters a "permanent opposition."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Bolling: I Wish Trump Well When He Takes Oath of Office

Ben Stein: Hollywood a 'Bunch of Bullies and Thugs Trying to Shut Down' Dissent

Capitol: Painting Depicting Police as Pigs Violates Rules, Will Be Removed