Salem radio host Larry Elder said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's (D) testimony against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was his "coming out party" for a prospective 2020 run.

Booker, a former Newark mayor, became the first senator to testify against another's nomination to a cabinet post.

Krauthammer: 'Decimated' Dems Clinging to 'Stolen Election' Narrative

McCain: A Lot of Media Coverage of Obama Was 'Borderline Propaganda'

Cavuto to CNN: 'You're Experiencing What We've Been Living for Last 8 Years'

"Cory Booker has been ready to run [for president] since preschool," Elder said, "his coming out party nationally was to trash Jeff Sessions."

Booker's testimony against Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, flies in the face of the fact the two have worked together on legislation recently, Elder said.

The two also worked to award medals to civil rights marchers.

"Cory Booker used Jeff Sessions to beat up on Donald Trump," Elder said.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Hannity Exposes How the U.S. Mainstream Media Is a 'Corrupt Cabal'

Russian Studies Professor: Putin Is Not 'The Darth Vader of the East'

Inauguration Workers Cover Up 'Don's Johns' on Portable Toilets on Capitol Hill