"How does it feel to be dismissed or worse, ignored?"

Neil Cavuto took on the CNN-Donald Trump feud on "Your World," arguing that Fox News Channel has dealt with similar treatment from the Obama administration for eight years.

"What is it like not to be liked? It's not fun, is it?" said Cavuto, wondering why CNN and other outlets were silent when Fox News reporters were dismissed or treated unfairly by President Obama.

"Now you're experiencing what we have been living," he said to CNN, playing numerous clips of Obama mocking Fox News through the years.

"The irony is I feel your pain. You never came to our defense, so allow me to come to yours. You are better than Buzzfeed. ... Isn't it obnoxious and unfair how some celebrate your plight? Kind of feels like the way you celebrated ours, doesn't it? They say payback's a bitch. If only you would take a moment to rewind the tape and see the shoe was on the other foot, or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the ass?" said Cavuto.

At a news conference Wednesday, President-elect Trump got into a heated exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta, calling the network "fake news" for reporting on an unverified dossier about his ties to Russia.

Acosta attempted numerous times to interject to ask a question, but Trump refused, moving on to another reporter.

