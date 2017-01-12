Earlier this week, a Georgia police officer picked up his order of donuts from Krispy Kreme and was shocked by a message written on the box: "Black Lives Matter".

An employee with the Smyrna Police Department related the incident to the blog Blue Lives Matter, since Smyrna police officers have been unable to speak out due to a strict social media policy which prohibits it.

The department said it received a letter from Krispy Kreme corporate headquarters apologizing for the incident, and staff at the Smyna location met with officers to hash out the issue.

"As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience. We have opened an investigation into the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld," a Krispy Kreme spokesperson said in a statement.

“While it is clear this behavior was egregious in nature, Krispy Kreme did take responsibility for the incident,” Louis Defense, Smyrna Police Department spokesman, said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme has not released what corrective actions were taken at the location, per company policy.

