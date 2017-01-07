CA Taxpayers to Fund Convicted Murder's Sex Change Operation

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), the second-highest ranking Democrat in the House, said Republicans have no purposeful replacement of ObamaCare ready for when they send a repeal bill to President-elect Donald Trump's desk.

Chris Stirewalt said Hoyer and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have pledged to block the repeal of ObamaCare.

Hoyer said his fellow House Democrats will be unable to stop a "partial-repeal" bill from passage, but noted that Republican ranks are split on how to proceed with the Affordable Care Act's repeal.

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), an ophthalmologist, has said it would be wrong to pass a full repeal of ObamaCare without a replacement bill ready to be passed, Hoyer said.

The St. Marys Democrat said despite ObamaCare being passed on a solely partisan basis, he wanted to work with Republicans to craft the legislation.

He said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) "ultimately said no" to crafting a bipartisan plan with then-Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus (D-Montana).

ObamaCare has to be fixed, Hoyer said, but it "did what it's set out to do."

