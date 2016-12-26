Versace Accused of Using Secret 'Code' for Black Customers https://t.co/aE34tfgz3T — TMZ (@TMZ) December 26, 2016

A former Versace employee has filed a lawsuit against the fashion retailer claiming discrimination against black customers.

TMZ reported Monday that a former employee in a Bay Area location said the store had a special code for whenever a black customer entered the store.

The code was "D410," which is the code for all black shirts in Versace stores, according to the suit.

The employee, who said he is African-American, said he questioned his manager about the code and was fired two weeks after being hired since he "hadn't lived the luxury life."

He is suing for unpaid wages and damages.

Versace has denied the allegations and has requested a dismissal of the suit.

